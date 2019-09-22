Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Bounces back with solid Week 3

Freeman ran for 88 yards on 16 carries, and caught three of four targets for an output of seven receiving yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Indianapolis.

Freeman finally produced in Week 3, after head coach Dan Quinn alleviated concerns about his health this week, confirming that the veteran back is fully recovered from last year's knee and groin injuries but "just (hadn't) gotten going yet." After rushing for a mere 2.2 yards per carry through the first two weeks of the season, Freeman picked up 5.5 yards per run Sunday against the Colts -- including a 28-yard scamper, his longest since 2017. In Week 4, Freeman and the Falcons' backfield will face a Tennessee defense that has allowed just one rushing touchdown, and zero 100-yard rushers through its first three outings of the season.