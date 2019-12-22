Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Chalks up two first-quarter TDs
Freeman ran for 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught nine of 11 targets for 74 yards and a receiving touchdown during Sunday's 24-12 win against the Jaguars.
It was a heroic performance by Freeman for those who started the 27-year-old back in fantasy playoff matchups, as he got off to a blazing-hot start by chalking up two TDs, three receptions and 24 scrimmage yards within the first 5:32 of regulation. Freeman has been a high-floor contributor by virtue of his pass-catching acumen, as he has multiple receptions in every single one of his appearances this season, as well as an average of 30.4 receiving yards per contest. A Week 17 matchup against the Buccaneers is less than favorable for Freeman's outlook, however, as Tampa Bay stands as the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL and has allowed just one receiving TD to an opposing RB all year.
