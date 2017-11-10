Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared after two full practices
Freeman (knee) logged another full practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Freeman was a limited participant Wednesday but then closed out the week with a pair of full practices. He should be fine to handle his usual role as the leader in a two-headed backfield with Tevin Coleman, facing a Dallas defense that's allowing 4.4 yards per carry but only 101.3 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys largely have limited opponents' rushing production by controlling the clock and maintaining leads, but they'll have a hard time executing that game plan as road underdogs without Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) in the lineup.
