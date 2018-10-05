Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared for Week 5

Freeman (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman has been cleared to return from a three-game absence after turning in a limited practice Wednesday followed by full sessions Thursday and Friday. He'll likely lead the way in the Atlanta backfield, but Tevin Coleman also figures to have a significant role, per usual.

