Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared to face Carolina
Freeman (shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice, but he doesn't have a game designation on the Falcons' final injury report for Sunday's contest in Carolina.
Listed as limited all week, Freeman took some contact at Friday's practice, setting him up to get the start Sunday against a tough Carolina defense that's yet to allow a 75-yard rusher. The Falcons might mix in Tevin Coleman a bit more than usual, but Freeman is still the favorite to lead the backfield in touches and snaps.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Taking contact Friday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely to be limited at practice•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing minor shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Plays second fiddle in backfield Sunday•
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Alshon
Advanced computer model that's closest-to-the-hole overall tells you who to sit and who to...
-
Elliott to play Week 9; Doubts beyond
Ezekiel Elliott will be allowed to play this Sunday, but this decision raises even more concerns...
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...