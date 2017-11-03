Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared to face Carolina

Freeman (shoulder) remained limited at Friday's practice, but he doesn't have a game designation on the Falcons' final injury report for Sunday's contest in Carolina.

Listed as limited all week, Freeman took some contact at Friday's practice, setting him up to get the start Sunday against a tough Carolina defense that's yet to allow a 75-yard rusher. The Falcons might mix in Tevin Coleman a bit more than usual, but Freeman is still the favorite to lead the backfield in touches and snaps.