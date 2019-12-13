Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared to play

Freeman (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Freeman was held out of practice Wednesday but made it back as a limited participant Thursday. With no indication the knee injury is significant, he should be fine to handle his regular workload against a banged-up 49ers defense. Freeman played 66 and 65 percent of snaps the past two weeks, with exactly 17 carries and four catches in both games.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories