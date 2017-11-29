Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Clears protocol, will practice
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Freeman cleared the concussion protocol and will practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman was shut down for the Falcons' past two games after suffering his third known concussion since 2015 and second this season in Atlanta's Nov. 12 win over the Cowboys. With the running back apparently no longer exhibiting symptoms after he practiced on a limited basis in a no-contact jersey last week, he's now on track to suit up Sunday against the Vikings. He'll presumably settle back in as the Falcons' top running back, though Tevin Coleman, who started the past two games, is likely to be used extensively as well.
