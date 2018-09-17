Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Considered 'day-to-day'
Coach Dan Quinn refuted Monday that Freeman (knee) will miss multiple games due to a right knee bruise, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports. Instead, Quinn called Freeman "day-to-day."
Freeman emerged from a season-opening loss in Philadelphia with a right knee injury, which Quinn eventually termed as soreness in the middle of last week. The running back proceeded to miss every practice and be ruled out for Week 2, at which point Adam Schefter of ESPN threw out the potential for a 2-3 week absence. However, Quinn said Monday that statement "certainly didn't come from us." It's unclear if Freeman actually has a chance to suit up Sunday against the Saints, but Wednesday's practice report will give the first indication of his odds to do so. Until Freeman is cleared for game action, Tevin Coleman will be the lead back in Atlanta.
