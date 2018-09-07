Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Contained by Philadelphia defense

Freeman (knee) racked up 36 rushing yards on six carries, adding three receptions for 14 yards during Atlanta's 18-12 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

Freeman was handed three goal-to go carries on the Falcons' opening drive of the game, but was unable to punch in any of those attempts, the last of which coming when he was stuffed by the Eagles' front seven on a stretch play to his left. The most prominent takeaway from the Atlanta backfield had nothing to do with on-field play, however, as Freeman was removed from Thursday's loss during the fourth quarter due to an apparent knee injury. While Freeman's ailment did not appear to be endangering to his season-long availability, his status remains in question and will have to be monitored throughout the next 10 days leading up to the Falcons' Week 2 game against the Panthers on Sept. 16.