Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could miss another game
Freeman (foot) is recovering from a bone contusion, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Freeman returned from a knee injury for Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh, taking eight carries for 32 yards and two catches for nine yards in his first appearance since Week 1. He then sat out Wednesday's practice with a new injury, which apparently is serious enough to threaten his Week 6 availability. Another absence would once again leave Tevin Coleman as the leader of the Atlanta backfield, with rookie Ito Smith getting some work off the bench.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Has bone contusion in foot•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Dealing with foot injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by Steelers•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely looking at Week 5 timeshare•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared for Week 5•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It hasn't always been easy for Matt Ryan and Andrew Luck in 2018, but Jamey Eisenberg likes...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...