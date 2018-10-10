Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could miss another game

Freeman (foot) is recovering from a bone contusion, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Freeman returned from a knee injury for Sunday's 41-17 loss to Pittsburgh, taking eight carries for 32 yards and two catches for nine yards in his first appearance since Week 1. He then sat out Wednesday's practice with a new injury, which apparently is serious enough to threaten his Week 6 availability. Another absence would once again leave Tevin Coleman as the leader of the Atlanta backfield, with rookie Ito Smith getting some work off the bench.