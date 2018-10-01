Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could return in Pittsburgh
Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he's hopeful Freeman (knee) will return for Week 5 at Pittsburgh, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Freeman didn't come all that close to playing in Sunday's 37-36 loss to Cincinnati, logging limited practices Thursday and Friday before being ruled out on the final injury report. It sounds like he could at least move toward a game-time decision this week, with a return to full practice participation likely pointing in the direction of an appearance. Tevin Coleman has been disappointing as the fill-in starter, averaging 83 scrimmage yards with one touchdown in three games.
