Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could see snaps Friday
Coach Dan Quinn said Freeman will be "available" for Friday's preseason game versus the Chiefs, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
From training camp through the Falcons' defeat in the wild-card round last season, Freeman couldn't avoid the injury bug, enduring a pair of concussions and MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee. While the Falcons likely don't want him to avoid contact entirely, they'll seemingly be strategic about when he experiences game action. If he earns some snaps Friday, it could be the only appearance he makes during the preseason.
