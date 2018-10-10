Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Dealing with foot injury

Freeman didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Previously afflicted by a knee injury, Freeman returned from a three-game absence Sunday in Pittsburgh to post 41 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. He worked in a near-even timeshare with Tevin Coleman, who turned nine touches into 30 yards from scrimmage, while Ito Smith scored the lone touchdown among Falcons running backs. Given two more chances to practice, Freeman's status will be one to watch to learn whether he can work his way through the foot issue and suit up Week 6 against the Buccaneers.

