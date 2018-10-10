Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Dealing with foot injury
Freeman didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Previously afflicted by a knee injury, Freeman returned from a three-game absence Sunday in Pittsburgh to post 41 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. He worked in a near-even timeshare with Tevin Coleman, who turned nine touches into 30 yards from scrimmage, while Ito Smith scored the lone touchdown among Falcons running backs. Given two more chances to practice, Freeman's status will be one to watch to learn whether he can work his way through the foot issue and suit up Week 6 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by Steelers•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely looking at Week 5 timeshare•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared for Week 5•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to practice fully Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Over the last few years, DeSean Jackson has been a pretty hit-or-miss player, but he's been...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It's Revenge Game time for Marshawn Lynch, who has a great chance at a big game against his...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Evan Engram is getting close to returning but Deshaun Watson is day-to-day. Here's what you...
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Podcast: Sell Brees? Kamara worry?
Did we just get a glimpse of New Orleans’ offense going forward? What does that mean for Alvin...