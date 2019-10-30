Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Discussed before deadline
Freeman was heavily discussed in trade talks between the Falcons and Lions before Tuesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Freeman is in the second season of a five-year, $41.25 million extension, playing for a team that has no realistic chance to make the playoffs. He's on pace for a 70-544-6 receiving line, but he already has fumbled three times (losing two) and is averaging a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry. It isn't entirely clear that Freeman has a future in Atlanta beyond 2019, though the failure to complete a trade might be taken as a hint in that direction. Either way, he figures to retain his lead role in the backfield when the Falcons come back from their Week 9 bye for a nightmarish Week 10 matchup in New Orleans.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Elite receiving production persists•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: No suspension expected•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ineffective prior to ejection•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Kicked out of Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Two receiving scores in Week 6 loss•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Another lucrative pass-catching day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.