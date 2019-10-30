Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Discussed before deadline

Freeman was heavily discussed in trade talks between the Falcons and Lions before Tuesday's deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Freeman is in the second season of a five-year, $41.25 million extension, playing for a team that has no realistic chance to make the playoffs. He's on pace for a 70-544-6 receiving line, but he already has fumbled three times (losing two) and is averaging a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry. It isn't entirely clear that Freeman has a future in Atlanta beyond 2019, though the failure to complete a trade might be taken as a hint in that direction. Either way, he figures to retain his lead role in the backfield when the Falcons come back from their Week 9 bye for a nightmarish Week 10 matchup in New Orleans.

