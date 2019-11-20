Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: DNP on Wednesday

Freeman (foot) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

As anticipated by coach Dan Quinn, Freeman didn't step on the practice field Wednesday, but there's a chance he gets out there Thursday and/or Friday. Consequently, the Falcons' two remaining practice reports of Week 12 will give an indication of whether or not his recovery from a sprained foot extends into another game.

