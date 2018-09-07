Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Downplays knee injury
Freeman indicated he would be okay after sustaining a knee injury in Thursday's season opener at Philadelphia, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Freeman providing post-game optimism doesn't actually mean he's clear of the injury, but it's nonetheless a good sign with the additional time before Week 2 against the Panthers. The 26-year-old's practice participation next week should give a better idea of whether he's having any lingering issues. Freeman had six carries for 36 yards and three receptions for 14 yards in Thursday's game before exiting with the injury in the fourth quarter.
