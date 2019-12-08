Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Efficient rusher during Week 14 win

Freeman ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, and caught all four of his targets for 10 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-20 win against the Panthers.

The 27-year-old back entered Week 14 amidst an anemic stretch as a rusher, managing fewer than 3.9 yards per carry in six of his past seven outings coming into Sunday, and 3.4 yards per rush overall on the season. A matchup against Carolina's porous rush defense provided a breakout opportunity for Freeman, and he took full advantage by gaining six-plus yards on better than a third of his carries, while logging his first rushing TD of 2019 on a 13-yard scamper during Atlanta's opening offensive drive of the second half. The approaching Week 15 matchup is challenging to dissect, with Freeman taking on a 49ers defense that ranks bottom 10 in the NFL with 4.7 yards per rush. Though San Francisco's front seven has proven susceptible to opposing ground attacks, it's very likely that the 4-9 Falcons will have to throw with high frequency in the second half against a 49ers team that owns eight multi-possession victories thus far this season.