Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Elite receiving production persists
Freeman ran for 39 yards on 13 carries and caught all eight of his targets for 63 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Seahawks. He also lost a fourth-quarter fumble that led to a Seattle field goal.
Atlanta's patchwork offensive line has proven incapable of opening up running lanes, as Freeman has averaged 3.0 yards per carry or worse in six of his eight outings thus far in 2019. What has salvaged a lucrative fantasy year to this point for Freeman is substantial involvement in the passing game, as the 27-year-old back has amassed an incredible 26 receptions for 211 yards and three touchdowns since Week 4. Now the veteran Freeman will be afforded a week of rest, before the Falcons return to the field Nov. 10 against a Saints defense that stifled Arizona to 40 team rushing yards in Week 8, while allowing just three combined catches and 18 yards to Cardinals running backs.
