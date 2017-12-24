Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Endures miserable outing versus Saints

Freeman carried 11 times for 36 yards and caught two of three targets for an additional 20 yards Sunday against the Saints. He also lost a fumble in the 23-13 loss.

Freeman could have easily had a much better afternoon from a fantasy perspective if not for a fumble near the goal line and another series in which he was stuffed in the same area. Unfortunately, the fumble was his first of the season, and the 56 scrimmage yards were his fewest in a game he completed since Week 1. Freeman will look to atone for this outing next week against the Panthers, as his team battles for playoff positioning.