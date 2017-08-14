Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Enters concussion protocol

Freeman missed Monday's practice while in concussion protocol and won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Steelers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman exited early during Sunday's session with a previously undisclosed issue, but coach Dan Quinn provided some clarity on the situation Monday. The running back, who inked a five-year extension with the Falcons earlier this month, will be unavailable to practice or play in games until he clears all steps of the league-mandated protocol, but at this time, he doesn't look to be at any major risk of missing regular-season action. With Freeman sidelined for the second preseason tilt, however, Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward should be in store for increased snaps.