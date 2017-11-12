Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Exits Sunday's gme

Freeman (head) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys in the first quarter, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Per the report, Freeman is being evaluated for a possible head injury, with his return to the contest considered questionable. Next up for the Falcons' Week 10 carries are Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward.

