Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected at passing camp
Freeman (knee) plans to participate in Matt Ryan's off-site passing camp in July, William McFadden of the Falcons' official website reports.
Freeman played through MCL and PCL sprains during the playoffs and avoided offseason surgery, but he seems to have been limited to individual drills during OTAs and June minicamp. While he should be ready for the start of training camp, the 26-year-old comes with more risk than in past seasons, after suffering the aforementioned knee injury and a pair of concussions in 2017. Including the playoffs. Freeman handled 933 touches the past three seasons, with at least 266 each year. The Falcons could look to give Tevin Coleman a bit more work in the final season of his rookie contract, as they have a clear interest in keeping Freeman healthy for the long haul after signing him to a five-year, $41.25 million extension last summer.
