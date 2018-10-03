Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected back in Week 5

Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that he expects Freeman (knee) to resume practicing this week and play Sunday at Pittsburgh, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Freeman's reps were limited in practice a week earlier, resulting in him sitting out a third consecutive contest while Tevin Coleman picked up another start at running back. It appears the extra rest has proven beneficial to Freeman's recovery from the right knee injury, as it looks like he'll increase his involvement in practice this week before returning to action Sunday. The Falcons will presumably want to see how Freeman looks in those practice sessions before determining his level of involvement in the Week 5 contest, so it's not a lock that he'll see his usual snap load if active against Pittsburgh. Nonetheless, the impending return of their top back qualifies as good news for a Falcons offense that has already proven explosive in his absence.