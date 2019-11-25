Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to go through walk-through

Freeman (foot) is expected to take part in Monday's walk-through practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

After Sunday's 35-22 loss to the Buccaneers, the Falcons will face a quick turnaround for Week 13, taking on the Saints in a Thanksgiving Day game. For that reason, Atlanta isn't likely to hold any rigorous practice sessions, which will make it difficult to gauge Freeman's health ahead of Thursday's game even if he ends up being listed as a limited participant on what will likely be three estimated reports this week. The fact that the team hasn't officially ruled Freeman out for Week 13 at least gives him a shot at returning from a two-game absence.

