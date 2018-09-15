Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks

Freeman (knee), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Carolina, is expected to miss two to three weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Freeman officially ruled out, Tevin Coleman is expected to get the start while Ito Smith serves as the backup. Coleman could have an extended run as the feature running back since it wouldn't be surprising for Freeman's return to take longer or for him to be eased into action.

