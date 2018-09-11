Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to play Week 2
Freeman is likely to be "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Panthers after suffering a knee injury in last week's season-opening loss to the Eagles, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman was removed from the Week 1 contest in the fourth quarter with the knee issue, resulting in him finishing the night with a disappointing 50 total yards on nine touches (six carries, three receptions). The running back downplayed the severity of the injury after the contest, and McClure's report validates the notion that Freeman is in little danger of missing additional time. While Freeman looks like a good bet to play in Week 2, it seems likely that the division of snaps between him and Tevin Coleman will be more equitable in 2018 compared to previous seasons due to the durability concerns the former showed late last year along with the strides the latter has made in pass protection.
