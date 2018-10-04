Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to practice fully Thursday
Coach Dan Quinn said he anticipates that Freeman (knee) will be listed as a full participant during Thursday's practice, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports. Quinn also confirmed that the running back would play Sunday against the Steelers, according to Butt.
Freeman was listed as a limited participant Wednesday in the Falcons' first practice of the week, but that classification seemed to come as a surprise to Quinn. Per Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Quinn said Freeman took a normal amount of reps during the session, so it wasn't obvious the 26-year-old faced any restrictions. Freeman appears set to ditch the injury designation for good Thursday and should take back the starting gig from Tevin Coleman on Sunday after missing the past three games with the knee issue. After impressing in the Week 2 game against the Panthers with 107 yards on 16 totes, Coleman has been limited to just 2.9 yards per carry over the past two contests.
