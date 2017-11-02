Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expects to play Sunday

Freeman doesn't believe his shoulder injury will impact his ability to play Sunday at Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Donning a black no-contact jersey for a second consecutive practice Thursday, Freeman was again tabbed as limited. Clearly maintenance-related at this point, Friday's injury report will nonetheless relay his odds to play Week 9.

