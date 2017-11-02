Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expects to play Sunday
Freeman doesn't believe his shoulder injury will impact his ability to play Sunday at Carolina, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Donning a black no-contact jersey for a second consecutive practice Thursday, Freeman was again tabbed as limited. Clearly maintenance-related at this point, Friday's injury report will nonetheless relay his odds to play Week 9.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely to be limited at practice•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Nursing minor shoulder injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Plays second fiddle in backfield Sunday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Averages six yards a carry in loss•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Produces despite limited workload Sunday•
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
How much do we trust the Dolphins running backs, A.J. Green, T.Y. Hilton and several other...
-
What you missed: Lacy set to be featured
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Instant Reaction: Gordon reinstated
Josh Gordon was reinstated from his suspension Wednesday. Should Fantasy owners be rushing...