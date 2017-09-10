Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Finds end zone in win over Bears

Freeman carried 12 times for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Bears. He also caught both his targets for an additional two yards.

Freeman struggled to the tune of 3.1 yards per carry in this one, but he salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a five-yard plunge into the end zone in the second quarter. He also was notably less involved in the passing game than Tevin Coleman, who racked up 42 receiving yards on six targets. While Coleman should continue to command his share of touches, Freeman has the red zone duties locked down and should enjoy an advantage in carries on a weekly basis. This should remain the case in Week 2 against the Packers.