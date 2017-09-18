Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Finds end zone twice Sunday
Freeman rushed 19 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 34-23 victory over the Packers. He also caught both of his targets for 16 receiving yards.
Sunday night was a good reminder that, despite sharing the backfield with Tevin Coleman, Freeman remains the top dog in Atlanta. In a battle between NFC heavyweights, Freeman out-touched Coleman 21 to eight and was the recipient of both goal-line opportunities the Falcons had, ultimately finishing the day with scoring plunges from one and two yards out. The most promising aspect of Freeman's performance out of all, though, may be his improved efficiency (4.4 YPC from 3.1 YPC) from the season opener. Regardless, he'll look to keep it going in an inviting road matchup in Week 3 against the Lions.
