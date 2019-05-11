Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Full go for training camp
Freeman will be "full go" for training camp in mid-July, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, especially since Freeman did not require offseason knee surgery, as the Falcons seemed to let valuable backup Tevin Coleman go the 49ers during the offseason without so much of a whimper. Still it's encouraging to hear that Freeman, who was limited to two games in 2018 thanks to knee, foot and groin injuries, will be able to carry the load behind an offensive line that should be improved thanks to two 2019 first-round picks.
