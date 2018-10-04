Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Full practice Thursday

Freeman (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Freeman progressed from limited Wednesday to unhindered Thursday, all but confirming coach Dan Quinn's sentiment that the running back will return Sunday at Pittsburgh. Fellow running back Tevin Coleman (shin) also was a full participant Thursday, meaning the Falcons' backfield has returned to status quo. Expect Freeman to receive a larger share of the RB touches between the two moving forward.

