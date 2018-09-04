Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Gearing up for Week 1

Freeman will be 'ready to go' for the Falcons' Week 1 game against Philadelphia, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Freeman's offensive comrade Julio Jones ensured that the Falcons' two most vital skill position players would be active for the season opener against Philadelphia. With Freeman not playing a down during the preseason, Atlanta has elected to risk some potential rustiness to start the campaign, in exchange for the guarantee that their bell cow back will be healthy enough to handle a 20-plus carry workload when the games count.