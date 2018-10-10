Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Has bone contusion in foot

Freeman is tending to a bone contusion in his foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After putting an end to a three-game absence this past Sunday, Freeman has swapped a right knee bruise with a foot contusion, which didn't allow him to practice Wednesday, While he worked on a side field instead, his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers is "clearly in doubt," according to Rapoport. In the event he's inactive again, Tevin Coleman would lead the backfield with Ito Smith spelling him on occasion.

