Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Heads backfield in return
Freeman carried 12 times for 74 yards and caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.
Freeman returned from a two-week absence to face a stout Vikings defense, but he still shredded them for 6.2 yards per carry with a long gain of just 13 yards. He notably out-touched Tevin Coleman, who carried the load in his absence, though the workloads for both backs were quite similar. Freeman still hasn't reached the end zone since Week 4, and the backfield timeshare the team is sticking with should limit his ceiling once again next week against the Saints.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line for typical workload•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't face limitations Sunday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Clears protocol, will practice•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't play this week•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not taking contact Friday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...