Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Heads backfield in return

Freeman carried 12 times for 74 yards and caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Vikings.

Freeman returned from a two-week absence to face a stout Vikings defense, but he still shredded them for 6.2 yards per carry with a long gain of just 13 yards. He notably out-touched Tevin Coleman, who carried the load in his absence, though the workloads for both backs were quite similar. Freeman still hasn't reached the end zone since Week 4, and the backfield timeshare the team is sticking with should limit his ceiling once again next week against the Saints.