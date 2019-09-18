Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Health confirmed by coach
Coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that Freeman is fully healthy but "just hasn't gotten going yet," Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman has recorded 19 carries for just 41 yards (2.2 YPC) without a touchdown across two contests to begin the 2019 season. It's somewhat encouraging that Freeman's struggles on the ground don't appear related to last year's lower-body injury, which limited him to just two contests, but the veteran running back could be facing pressure to increase his production efficiency in order to continue receiving the lion's share of carries in Atlanta. Backup Ito Smith is averaging five carries per game, and his workload could conceivably increase if Freeman is unable to start building some momentum.
