Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Healthy for OTAs

Freeman is participating in OTAs, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Freeman couldn't quite make it back from injured reserve in December, but he at least seems to have returned to full strength before the start of Atlanta's offseason program. The team brings back all its Week 1 starters from last season at the skill positions, while longtime backfield mate Tevin Coleman is now with the 49ers. Dirk Koetter is replacing Steve Sarkisian as the team's offensive coordinator, hoping to establish a better rushing attack with the help of two first-round picks on the offensive line (Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary). While his recent track record with running games isn't encouraging, Koetter hasn't had much backfield talent to work with since Doug Martin had a big year for the Bucs in 2015. It could be more of the same if Freeman struggles with injuries, as the backup situation doesn't inspire much confidence, featuring Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, Brian Hill and Kenjon Barber. Freeman should stay busy whenever he's healthy.