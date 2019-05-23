Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Healthy for OTAs
Freeman is participating in OTAs, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Freeman couldn't quite make it back from injured reserve in December, but he at least seems to have returned to full strength before the start of Atlanta's offseason program. The team brings back all its Week 1 starters from last season at the skill positions, while longtime backfield mate Tevin Coleman is now with the 49ers. Dirk Koetter is replacing Steve Sarkisian as the team's offensive coordinator, hoping to establish a better rushing attack with the help of two first-round picks on the offensive line (Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary). While his recent track record with running games isn't encouraging, Koetter hasn't had much backfield talent to work with since Doug Martin had a big year for the Bucs in 2015. It could be more of the same if Freeman struggles with injuries, as the backup situation doesn't inspire much confidence, featuring Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison, Brian Hill and Kenjon Barber. Freeman should stay busy whenever he's healthy.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Full go for training camp•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Retains No. 1 role•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Working for 2019 rebound•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't return in 2018•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not expected to return•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Perhaps hoping to play Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....