Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by Steelers
Freeman rushed for 32 yards on eight carries, adding two catches for nine yards as Atlanta lost its third consecutive game, 41-17 to the Steelers.
Freeman handled 44 percent of the running back carries during Atlanta's road loss to Pittsburgh, with Tevin Coleman fielding 39 percent and Ito Smith 17 percent. Dating back to Week 16 of last season, Freeman has averaged 33.3 yards per game over six starts, with one rushing touchdown during that span. Week 6 brings a matchup with a Tampa Bay defense that has fared extraordinarily well against the run, refusing to allow a single running back to exceed 61 yards in any game over the first four weeks of the season.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely looking at Week 5 timeshare•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared for Week 5•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Full practice Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to practice fully Thursday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected back in Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.