Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check by Steelers

Freeman rushed for 32 yards on eight carries, adding two catches for nine yards as Atlanta lost its third consecutive game, 41-17 to the Steelers.

Freeman handled 44 percent of the running back carries during Atlanta's road loss to Pittsburgh, with Tevin Coleman fielding 39 percent and Ito Smith 17 percent. Dating back to Week 16 of last season, Freeman has averaged 33.3 yards per game over six starts, with one rushing touchdown during that span. Week 6 brings a matchup with a Tampa Bay defense that has fared extraordinarily well against the run, refusing to allow a single running back to exceed 61 yards in any game over the first four weeks of the season.