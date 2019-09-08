Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Held in check

Freeman carried the ball eight times for 19 yards in Week 1 against the Vikings. He also added three receptions on four targets for 12 yards.

Freeman was unable to get anything going on the ground, as his longest rush went for just five yards. The Falcons fell behind quickly, leading to them largely abandoning the run and somewhat excusing Freeman's down performance. More concerning, however, was the fact that Ito Smith nearly split carries evenly with Freeman, as he racked up six carries as opposed to Freeman's eight. Still, given the positive reviews Freeman had drawn throughout the offseason, it would be a surprise to see the team turn away from him after just one inefficient week. That said, Freeman's usage in Week 2 against Philadelphia will still be worth monitoring.