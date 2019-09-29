Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Huge day in passing game
Freeman ran for just 28 yards on 12 carries, but hauled in eight of his nine targets for 72 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Tennessee.
With a stagnant rushing outing against the stout Titans front seven in Week 4, Freeman has now been held to fewer than 2.5 yards per rush in three of Atlanta's four outings this year. His receiving output salvaged a lucrative fantasy outing in Week 4, however, as Freeman logged the fourth greatest receiving output of his thus-far six-year NFL career. In Week 6 he will have a challenge getting things kick-started on the ground, going up against a Texans defense that contained Christian McCaffrey to less than 3.5 yards per attempt Sunday, but did allow him to rack up 10 catches for 86 yards.
