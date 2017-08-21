Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Iffy for Saturday

Freeman's (concussion) status in advance of Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals remains unclear, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman didn't travel with the Falcons for this past Sunday's preseason game in Pittsburgh, as he remained in the NFL's concussion protocol. As long as the team's top running back is sidelined, Tevin Coleman will assume a starting role in the backfield, while Terron Ward and fifth-round pick Brian Hill are still battling for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart at running back.