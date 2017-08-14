Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In concussion protocol

Freeman missed Monday's practice while in concussion protocol and will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Steelers, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.

Freeman was forced into an early exit from Sunday's session, which left his absence Monday in need of clarification. At last, coach Dan Quinn revealed his starting running back has been placed in concussion protocol, disabling him from playing until he's cleared. That will understandably preclude Freeman from being considered for Atlanta's second preseason tilt, likely resulting in a starting berth for Tevin Coleman, with Terron Ward working behind him.