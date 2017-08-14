Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In concussion protocol
Freeman missed Monday's practice while in concussion protocol and will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Steelers, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.
Freeman was forced into an early exit from Sunday's session, which left his absence Monday in need of clarification. At last, coach Dan Quinn revealed his starting running back has been placed in concussion protocol, disabling him from playing until he's cleared. That will understandably preclude Freeman from being considered for Atlanta's second preseason tilt, likely resulting in a starting berth for Tevin Coleman, with Terron Ward working behind him.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Agrees to five-year extension•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New deal on horizon•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: New contract expected soon•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Present for offseason program•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Presence expected at offseason program•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could get extension before camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tyrod tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...