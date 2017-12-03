Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line for typical workload

According to head coach Dan Quinn, Freeman is expected to handle his normal workload Sunday against the Vikings, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Freeman missed the better part of the last three games due to a concussion, his second of the season and third of his three-plus years as a professional. Although there's always worry another hit will force him to the sideline, he's nonetheless the No. 1 back when healthy, averaging 81.1 yards from scrimmage per game and scoring five touchdowns across the first eight contests of the season. Meanwhile, the replacement during Freeman's absence, Tevin Coleman, managed 64.3 scrimmage yards per outing and reached the end zone three times during the same stretch.