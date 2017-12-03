Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line for typical workload
According to head coach Dan Quinn, Freeman is expected to handle his normal workload Sunday against the Vikings, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Freeman missed the better part of the last three games due to a concussion, his second of the season and third of his three-plus years as a professional. Although there's always worry another hit will force him to the sideline, he's nonetheless the No. 1 back when healthy, averaging 81.1 yards from scrimmage per game and scoring five touchdowns across the first eight contests of the season. Meanwhile, the replacement during Freeman's absence, Tevin Coleman, managed 64.3 scrimmage yards per outing and reached the end zone three times during the same stretch.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't face limitations Sunday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns in full Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Clears protocol, will practice•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Won't play this week•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not taking contact Friday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...