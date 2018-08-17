Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line to rest Friday
Freeman is in line to be held out of Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The same also applies to star wideout Julio Jones, with both players likely to see action in next's Saturday's contest against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Could see snaps Friday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Not playing Friday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Returns healthy for camp•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expected to attend passing camp•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Making progress in recovery from knee injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Rehabbing on side field•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...