Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Ineffective prior to ejection

Freeman ran for 19 yards on seven carries and caught two of three targets for six receiving yards, prior to being ejected for throwing a punch on Aaron Donald during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams.

An early exit led to Freeman being held to single-digit carries for just the second time this year, but irrespective of workload, the former Pro Bowl back continues to be largely inefficient as a rusher. He entered Week 7 with a 3.6 yards-per-carry average on the season, and Sunday was held to fewer than 2.8 yards per rush for the fifth time over his past seven appearances. Ito Smith suffered a head and neck injury in the first quarter and likely will be unavailable for the upcoming Week 8 matchup against Seattle, meaning that if Freeman is suspended, Atlanta may be down to Brian Hill and Qadree Ollison as its primary rushers against a Seahawks defense that now has interior lineman Jarran Reed (suspension) back in the lineup.