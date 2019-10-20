Play

Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Kicked out of Sunday's game

Freeman was ejected during Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Rams, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Freeman got in a dust-up with defensive lineman Aaron Donald in the second half, throwing a punch during the scuffle. The officiating staff promptly kicked Freeman out of the game, and it remains to be seen if the NFL will levy a punishment. The Falcons lost Ito Smith to a head and neck injury earlier in the contest, so the backfield could be whittled down to Brian Hill, Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison next Sunday against the Seahawks.

