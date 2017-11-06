Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Leads Falcons in rushing
Freeman rushed 11 times for 46 yards and secured four of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Panthers.
Freeman didn't appear encumbered by the shoulder ailment he'd been saddled with early in the practice week, but a second-half deficit limited his rushing opportunities. Freeman hasn't see more than 12 carries in any contest since Week 4, putting a significant cap on his overall upside. While he significantly outpaced backfield mate Tevin Coleman in rushing touches after the latter had logged two more carries than him in Week 9, Freeman saw the latter score a receiving touchdown while he failed to get into the end zone for the fourth consecutive contest. Freeman will look to up his production in a Week 10 tilt versus the Cowboys.
