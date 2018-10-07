Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely looking at Week 5 timeshare
Freeman will play Sunday against the Steelers, but will reportedly share snaps with both Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Freeman will presumably start Sunday in his first action since the season opener, but given the length of his layoff and both Coleman and Smith making plays in his absence, he may not see the workload fantasy players are accustomed to when he is at full strength. The Steelers have been one of the stingiest teams in the league in terms of fantasy points allowed against opposing running backs, so Freeman will have a couple things working against him in Week 5. Still, expect the Falcons to make an effort to get him reacclimated with his surroundings.
