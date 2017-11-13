Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely out for Week 11
Freeman (concussion) is unlikely to play Week 11 in Seattle, and he may require a multi-game absence, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Freeman suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys, allowing Tevin Coleman to set season-high marks for snaps (44), carries (20) and rushing yards (83). The report hints that Freeman is dealing with some pretty serious symptoms, as teams typically don't have a good feel for a player's availability until later in the week. He does have some extra time to recover as the Falcons prepare for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seahawks. Freeman had two other reported concussions in his career -- one this preseason and one in November 2015.
