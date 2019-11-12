Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Likely out two weeks
Freeman may miss approximately two weeks due to a sprained foot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Falcons haven't outright ruled Freeman out for any game action, but he seems unlikely to suit up Sunday at Carolina and potentially Week 12 against the Buccaneers following an MRI on his foot. With Ito Smith (concussion) on injured reserve, Brian Hill is set to lead the Falcons' backfield while Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison also could have roles.
